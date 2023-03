Updated on: March 27, 2023 11:44 IST

Ashraf Ahmed News: UP Police convoy left Bareilly with Atiq's brother Ashraf

In Umesh Pal Case, UP Police has taken Mafia Atique Ahmed from Prayagraj to Jhansi. At the same time, Atiq's brother Ashraf Ahmed has also been taken out from Bareilly with a police convoy.