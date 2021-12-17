Friday, December 17, 2021
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • President Kovind departs from Dhaka after his State visit to Bangladesh
  • I am confident that the bond forged by blood and sacrifice in 1971 will continue to bind our nations together in future: Prez Kovind in Bangladesh
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Lifestyle Video
  5. If you are troubled by knee pain then follow these ayurvedic remedies

Lifestyle Videos

Updated on: December 17, 2021 11:22 IST

If you are troubled by knee pain then follow these ayurvedic remedies

The problem of knee pain is more in the winter season. According to Swami Ramdev, these things can be consumed including Ashwagandha, Shatavar to get relief from knee pain.
Swami Ramdev Baba Ramdev Yogasana Yoga For Arthritis

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News