Updated on: February 05, 2023 21:34 IST

Kurukshetra: All India Muslim Personal Law Board calls UCC 'irrelevant' | Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMPLB Meeting: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) on Sunday held a crucial meeting in Uttar Pradesh's capital Lucknow where the top officials discussed a range of issues including the uniform civil code (UCC), and the Gyanvapi dispute.