CBI conducts search operation in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, seizes arms and ammunition

In a recent development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted searches at various sites in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali and recovered a cache of arms and ammunition, including foreign-manufactured pistols. According to officials, these searches were conducted in connection with an incident where an Enforcement Directorate team was assaulted by a mob allegedly incited by local TMC leader Shahjahan Sheikh. The attack occurred on January 5 in Sandeshkhali, a riverine delta neighbouring the Sundarbans, when the team was on a raid at Sheikh's premises related to an alleged ration scam.

CBI seizes foreign-made pistols

The CBI during its probe got inputs of a large cache of arms hidden in Sandeshkhali. On Friday morning, a CBI team started a search operation during which the arms, including foreign-made pistols, were seized, the officials said. On the orders of the Calcutta High Court, the central agency had registered three FIRs related to the incidents on January 5.

The FIRs pertain to the alleged attack on ED officers by a mob on the complaint by officers, allegations against ED officials levelled by the guard of suspended TMC leader Sheikh and a suo motu case registered by the Nazat police station about the attack on ED officers. Sheikh was arrested by the West Bengal Police on February 29 in connection with the attack. After the attack by a mob of around 1,000 people in which three ED officials were injured, a deputy director of the agency had given a complaint to the superintendent of police, Basirhat.

CBI files first FIR in land grab and sexual assault case

Earlier on April 25, the CBI registered the first case in Sandeshkhali related to the land grab and sexual assault allegations against five influential people there. The case pertains to a land dispute where women of the victim's family had to allegedly face sexual assault from influential people in the area, they said.

The Calcutta High Court on April 10 had ordered a court-monitored CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, saying an "impartial inquiry" was required in the interest of justice and fair play. The CBI had circulated an email ID for people to make complaints in such cases in which a large number of complaints were received.

