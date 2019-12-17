Tuesday, December 17, 2019
     
Anti-CAA protest: How violence gripped Delhi's Seelampur | kurukshetra

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 17, 2019 20:28 IST ]

Fresh protests over the Citizenship Amendment Act broke out in Seelampur area of east Delhi on Tuesday afternoon with agitators pelting stones on vehicles and buses, following which police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mob.

