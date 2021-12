Updated on: December 16, 2021 17:22 IST

U Me Aur OTT: Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar get candid about Atrangi Re; Sonakshi to make web debut

In India TV's entertainment show U Me Aur OTT, gear up to know about the upcoming movies and shows releasing on the web. While Sara Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar get candid about their film Atrangi Re, actress Sonakshi Sinha is all set to make her OTT debut.