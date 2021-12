Updated on: December 24, 2021 18:26 IST

U Me and OTT: Why Sara Ali Khan won't do a film with mother Amrita Singh?

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, Sara Ali Khan opened up about her upcoming film 'Atrangi Re' and what makes it different. Revealing details about her character Rinku Sooryavanshi, the actress also told us why she will not do any film with her mother Amrita Singh.