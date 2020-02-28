Saturday, February 29, 2020
     
Rohit Shetty announces trailer release date of Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty's police 'aa rahi hai' on March 2. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in important roles.

