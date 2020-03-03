Rohit Shetty announces trailer release date of Sooryavanshi
Indian Hajj Association president meets Rajinikanth in Chennai
In an exclusive conversation with Dia Mirza about her upcoming film Thappad
Planning to watch Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad? Watch our review here
6 people test positive for Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Health Minister
Coronavirus in Delhi: Decontamination measures taken at Hyatt hotel after guest tests positive
Shooter Shahrukh was inclined towards modeling, posted TikTok videos: Delhi Police
'Army ready to step in if things get worse', Boris Johnson reckons UK is ready for coronavirus fight
Women's T20 World Cup: India face England in repeat clash of 2018
Delhi Violence: Who exactly is Shahrukh Pathan?
Women, this is how you can take over PM Modi's social media accounts for a day
''Don't fall in love with a married man,'' Neena Gupta pours her heart out in an Insta video
Anushka Sharma & Julia Michaels: Separated at birth?
Bunty Aur Babli 2 team wraps up Abu Dhabi shooting schedule
Delhi violence: Kapil Mishra crowdfunds Rs 72 lakh for ‘Hindu’ riot victims
'Valmiki mafia': AAP stages walk out over Punjab minister's remarks against Valmiki community
Delhi violence: Supreme Court agrees to hear cases against BJP leaders on March 4, but...
Delhi violence: BJP demands searching of houses in riot-hit areas, recouping of damages from accused
DUSU leaders, including ABVP office-bearers, on fast, urge Delhiites to restore peace
Revenue Secretary A B P Pandey designated as Finance Secretary
No proposal on Muslim reservation before me: CM Uddhav Thackeray
Teen injured in mob violence during shopping for sister's wedding dies during treatment
NIA arrests father-daughter duo in connection with Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF men
Aus to use biosecurity laws to restrict movements of coronavirus patients
Indian-American appointed key member of US COVID-19 task force
Tourist among 4 charged for Hong Kong anti-government protest
Thappad Box Office Collection Day 4: Taapsee Pannu starrer is steady, earns Rs 2.26 crore on Monday
Bigg Boss 12 fame Deepak Thakur and Roshmi Banik attend Somi Khan's sister's wedding
When Karan Tacker shot Special Ops' audition tape in a public toilet!
Kajol feels women are being treated differently post Me Too movement
All that happened at trailer launch of Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi
Karan Johar, Sonali Bendre and others attend special screening of Kajol's short film Devi
2nd Test: New Zealand complete 2-0 whitewash against below-par India
2nd Test, Day 1: Indian batsmen allow New Zealand to seize momentum with reckless shots
Riteish Deshmukh's younger son Rahyl is a ball of energy and these pics are proofs
Tara Sutaria and Ileana D'Cruz show us how to slay in black
ICC Test Rankings: Jasprit Bumrah enters top-10, India stay first in team rankings
How New Zealand pacers called out the follies in Indian batting line-up
Ranji Trophy: Bengal make light work of Karnataka to reach final after 13 years
Lions back in Den! Watch MS Dhoni greeting 'Chinna Thala' Suresh Raina on arrival at CSK
Women, this is how you can take over PM Modi's social media accounts for a day
Internet finally finds competition for Shashi Tharoor in this English speaking Dadi
Tik Tok star lays out grains of rice to show Jeff Bezos' enormous wealth, watch viral video
Antarctica snow turns blood red in viral pictures
A German artist is on a mission to end garbage woes of Kerala beach
Arunachal panchayat elections to be held soon on party basis
Bhim Army, SBSP to contest 2022 Uttar Pradesh elections together
Bihar assembly passes unanimous resolution in favour of caste-based census
Elections for Gujarat's 4 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26
Polls to 55 Rajya Sabha seats on March 26: Election Commission
Horoscope, Astrology March 3, 2020 (Bhavishyavani): Pisces, Aries, Virgo to Leo-know about your day
Vastu Tips: Buying broom on Shukla Paksha may bring bad luck
Daytime sleepiness among the elderly may indicate cancer risk
Vegetarians enjoy better sex lives than meat-eaters, says study
Green space can reduce violent crime in cities
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 series arriving in India on March 12: Here's what to expect
Oppo Reno 3 Pro with 64MP camera launched in India: Price, features and more
Apple iPhone 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max prices increased in India: Know why and how much they cost now
Realme Band features revealed prior to launch: Know features, availability and more
Microsoft Surface Duo to arrive quite sooner than expected; Know how
UP Police Constable Final Result Declared for 49568 posts recuitment. Direct link
NTA APRIT Result 2020 expected today. Direct link
RSCIT Result 2020 for January Exam declared. Direct link to download
SSC CHSL Tier 2 Result 2018 declared. Here's how to check
ICSI CS Executive Results 2019 declared. Direct link to download