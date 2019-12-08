Sunday, December 08, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Chakravyuh Video
  5. Delhi: Rehan, Owner of building where fire broke out arrested

Chakravyuh Videos

Delhi: Rehan, Owner of building where fire broke out arrested

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 08, 2019 21:04 IST ]

Rehan, the owner of the building where a fire broke out earlier today, claiming lives of 43 people arrested.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDelhi factoy fire: Who is responsible for 43 deaths ? Next VideoVote for Lotus to ensure that dynasts don't come back to power: Smriti Irani to Jharkhand voters  