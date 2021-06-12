Saturday, June 12, 2021
     
Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market

A major fire broke out at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Saturday, officials said. The fire was reported from a showroom in the Central Market and fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.

