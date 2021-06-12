A major fire broke out at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar on Saturday, officials said. The fire was reported from a showroom in the Central Market and fire tenders have been rushed to the spot.
Breaking News: Govt serves final notice to Twitter over new IT rules
Breaking News: Mehul Choksi to handed over to India soon
Big News Of This Hour | Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Bengal's Singur
Recommended Video
Breaking News: Govt serves final notice to Twitter over new IT rules
Breaking News: Mehul Choksi to handed over to India soon
Big News Of This Hour | Amit Shah holds a roadshow in Bengal's Singur
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks about glacier disaster in Chamoli, Uttarakhand
Top News
GST council slashes tax on oximeters, hand sanitisers, Covid testing kits
Mayawati says SAD-BSP alliance historic, calls it a new political & social initiative
NIA should investigate Cong veteran's activities: Madhya Pradesh BJP over Digvijaya's leaked chats
Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech to carry out clinical trials in US
Terror attack in J&K's Sopore: 2 policemen, 2 civilians killed
With eye on 2022 UP Assembly polls, CM Yogi Adityanath Cabinet reshuffle likely
Latest News
Opinion | What’s Yogi’s plan for elections in UP?
Masterpiece in Paris: How Djokovic pulled off 'the unthinkable' against Nadal in French Open
Covid India LIVE updates: Busting myths of coronavirus and vaccination
Rumours of bankruptcy upset Rajesh Khattar, says sons Shahid & Ishaan were dragged in bad taste
BJP's Sambit Patra Slams Digvijaya Singh On Clubhouse chat Row
Who spread Misinformation about the safety and effects of COVID-19 vaccines among Muslims?
Massive fire breaks out at Delhi's Lajpat Nagar market
MSK Prasad mentions key Team India selection made during his tenure as chief selector
Terrorist attack in Kashmir's Sopore; 2 civilains, cops killed
NIA should investigate Cong veteran's activities: Madhya Pradesh BJP over Digvijaya's leaked chats
Mayawati says SAD-BSP alliance historic, calls it a new political & social initiative
Maharashtra: Rains lash most parts of Raigad; Mhasala records 100 mm showers
Gurugram forest dept to use Supreme Court order for demolitions in Aravalli range
Covaxin manufacturer Bharat Biotech to carry out clinical trials in US
More Myanmar soldiers joining democracy movement
US President Joe Biden to urge G-7 leaders to call out, compete with China
Some Indian govt actions raise concerns inconsistent with its democratic values: US Official
Indian-origin journalist wins Pulitzer for exposing China's Muslim detention camps
''We mean it'': FBI takes on sexual misconduct in its ranks
Alia Bhatt enjoys lunch date with sister Shaheen Bhatt, and BFFs Anushka Ranjan and others [PICS]
Rumours of bankruptcy upset Rajesh Khattar, says sons Shahid & Ishaan were dragged in bad taste
Shweta Tiwari's ex-husband Abhinav Kohli updates about CCTV controversy, physical abuse allegations
Aamir khan to play against chess grandmaster Viswanathan Anand
Raj Kundra says ex-wife Kavita cheated on him with his sister's husband, calls Shilpa his soulmate
GST council slashes tax on oximeters, hand sanitisers, Covid testing kits
GST Council meet begins, may consider duty cuts on medical supplies
Fuel price hike: Both petrol-diesel cross Rs 100/L mark in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar
TRAI releases new technical framework for broadcasting and cable services
RBI extends risk-based internal audit system to housing finance companies
Live Cricket Score England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 3: ENG vs NZ Live Updates from Edgbaston
Masterpiece in Paris: How Djokovic pulled off 'the unthinkable' against Nadal in French Open
Team India begins England trip with intra-squad practice match | Watch
Exclusive | MSK Prasad names three key India selections in his tenure as chief selector
Ultimate goal is to be part of next two T20 World Cups and help India win: Dinesh Karthik
Asus TUF, ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop series with Intel chips launched in India
Data on CoWIN safe, says govt amid rumours of hacking
OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus TV U1S launched in India: Price, specifications
PC Build Guide: Create a gaming/streaming PC setup
Solar Eclipse 2021: How to watch live stream, timing and more
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh shares cozy photos with Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak raises temperature in THESE latest pics
Kishwer Merchant is enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest and these pics are proof
Ranveer Singh-Katrina Kaif visit Zoya Akhtar’s house amid reports of their collaboration | PICS
Sneak peek into Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi's fairytale wedding | PICS
Can a COVID19 positive mother continue breastfeeding her child? Some important questions answered
Covid India LIVE updates: Busting myths of coronavirus and vaccination
Covid India Updates: Does black fungus spread through onions? Know the truth
The emotional cost of Covid-19 on infertile couples
Covid India Updates: N95 or cotton mask, which offers maximum protection from coronavirus?
'Happy birthday to the legend roaster':Netizens flood internet with wishes for YouTuber Carry Minati
P Mamata Banerjee to marry AM Socialism in Tamil Nadu: Wedding card goes viral
Mumbai police joins Family Man 2 meme fest, has wacky answer for 'Chellam sir where to find chillam'
This woman gives birth to 10 babies, breaks Guinness World Record
Netizens begin meme fest as Sonam Kapoor's brother confirms Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are DATING
Horoscope June 12: Capricorns will get new job offers, know about other zodiac signs
Vastu Tips: Putting these 3 types of pictures at home is inauspicious. Know why
Tandoori chicken to pani puri, 5 Indian dishes that made judges go gaga at MasterChef Australia
Elegant, graceful and subtle: Decoding Yami Gautam's complete bridal look
Should you oil your belly button? Here're benefits of naval oiling