Updated on: December 06, 2021 10:40 IST

Today do visit Maa Kaushalya temple located in Raipur

Maa Kaushalya Temple is situated at a place called Chandkhuri in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. This temple is dedicated to Lord Rama's mother Kaushalya. This place is said to be the birthplace of Mata Kaushalya.