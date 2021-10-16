Saturday, October 16, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Astrology Video
  5. Samudrik Shastra: Know about the life line

Astrology Videos

Updated on: October 16, 2021 11:08 IST

Samudrik Shastra: Know about the life line

The life line is considered to be a very important line under the palmistry knowledge of Samudrik Shastra. Through this line, the person's age, his achievements, life, death, crisis, accident etc. are ascertained.
Samudrik Samudrik Shastra Plam General Prediction Of Life

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

News

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News