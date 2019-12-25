Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
  5. Aaj Ki Baat: Why Amit Shah said, National Population Register has nothing to do with NRC

Aaj Ki Baat: Why Amit Shah said, National Population Register has nothing to do with NRC

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 25, 2019 0:00 IST ]

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday clarified that there was no link between the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR). Shah also said that nobody would lose their citizenship because of NPR.

 

 

