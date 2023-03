Updated on: March 28, 2023 22:52 IST

Aaj Ki Baat : Which anti-national ecosystem did Modi talk about today ?

The PM's News Prime Minister Narendra Modi set the tone for the 2024 election campaign today. decided on the direction the election campaign would take. Modi was adamant about the anti-corruption campaign he had started. He will not give up. Corruption will continue to be combatted.