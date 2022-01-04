Wednesday, January 05, 2022
     
Updated on: January 05, 2022 6:18 IST

Aaj Ki Baat | Is the cure for Coronavirus ready? When will it be available in market?

The New Year 2022 has dawned with an ominous warning. The coronavirus enemy that we in India defeated last year, has started raising its head again with a big surge in the number of daily covid cases. But we have a new ray of hope in form of nasal vaccines. What Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma to know the details.
