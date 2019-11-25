Monday, November 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. Politics Video
  5. We have support of 165 MLAs: NCP leader Nawab Malik

Politics Videos

We have support of 165 MLAs: NCP leader Nawab Malik

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 25, 2019 11:00 IST ]

We have support of 165 MLAs. 53 NCP MLAs are with us. Ajit Pawar has done a mistake, he should resign, says NCP leader Nawab Malik

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
News
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoToday Horoscope, Daily Astrology, Zodiac Sign for Monday, November 25, 2019 Next VideoMumbai: Leaders of Sena-Congress-NCP MLAs arrive at the Raj Bhavan  