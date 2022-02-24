Thursday, February 24, 2022
     
  5. Aaj Ki Baat: Why ED arrested senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case?

Updated on: February 24, 2022 0:05 IST

Aaj Ki Baat: Why ED arrested senior NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case?

ED arrested Maharashtra cabinet minister Nawab Malik in money laundering case on Wednesday and now he has been sent in ED's remand till March 03. Watch this episode of Aaj Ki Baat.
