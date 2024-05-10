Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 10, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal released from Tihar Jail, will have to surrender on June 2, SC imposes conditions

Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole says, Ram temple in Ayodhya will be 'purified' by 4 Shankaracharyas, if I.N.D.I.A bloc comes to power, Ram Lalla idol will be replaced by Ram Durbar

PM Narendra Modi tells Mehboobnagar rally, "Rahul's guru has labelled people of Telangana as Africans"

