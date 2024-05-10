Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 10, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal released from Tihar Jail, will have to surrender on June 2, SC imposes conditions
- Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole says, Ram temple in Ayodhya will be 'purified' by 4 Shankaracharyas, if I.N.D.I.A bloc comes to power, Ram Lalla idol will be replaced by Ram Durbar
- PM Narendra Modi tells Mehboobnagar rally, "Rahul's guru has labelled people of Telangana as Africans"
