Friday, May 10, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 10, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

India TV News Desk Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: May 10, 2024 20:19 IST
Aaj Ki Baat
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 10, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal released from Tihar Jail, will have to surrender on June 2, SC imposes conditions
  • Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole says, Ram temple in Ayodhya will be 'purified' by 4 Shankaracharyas, if I.N.D.I.A bloc comes to power, Ram Lalla idol will be replaced by Ram Durbar
  • PM Narendra Modi tells Mehboobnagar rally, "Rahul's guru has labelled people of Telangana as Africans"

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. 

