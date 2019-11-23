Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
Slogans raised in support of Sharad Pawar and against Ajit Pawar by NCP workers

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 13:01 IST ]

Mumbai: Slogans raised in support of Sharad Pawar and against Ajit Pawar by a group of NCP workers outside YB Chavan Centre where Congress-NCP-Shiv Sena will address the media shortly.

