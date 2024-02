Updated on: February 07, 2024 13:25 IST

Ajit Pawar wins NCP symbol, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis calls it 'power of democracy'

The Election Commission declared Ajit Pawar’s faction recognised as the real NCP. Reacting to it, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that they were confident that Ajit Pawar will get the majority which was broken in 2019.