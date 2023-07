Updated on: July 06, 2023 23:55 IST

Special Report: Will Ajit Pawar be made the Chief Minister of Maharashtra now?

The great suspense of the throne is yet to come in Maharashtra. This suspense is not on Sharad Pawar. This suspense is on those three people who are running the government there. First Eknath Shinde, second Ajit Pawar and third Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde will stay or go.