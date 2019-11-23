Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
  5. Shiv Sena betrayed the mandate:Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP President

Shiv Sena betrayed the mandate:Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP President

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 11:17 IST ]

Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP President: Voters had voted for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and we got 161 MLAs, but Shiv Sena betrayed the mandate. Since the first press conference they had started talking about alternatives.

