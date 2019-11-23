Saturday, November 23, 2019
     
  5. No NCP leader or worker is in favour of an NCP-BJP government: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

No NCP leader or worker is in favour of an NCP-BJP government: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 16:34 IST ]

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar: I don't know if he(Ajit Pawar) has done this fearing investigating agencies or not. As per my source, 10-11 MLAs were there in Raj Bhavan and out of those, 3 are already here sitting with me.

