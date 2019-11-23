Sunday, November 24, 2019
     
  5. Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision: Sharad Pawar

Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision: Sharad Pawar

India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 23, 2019 10:39 IST ]
Sharad Pawar: Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his.
