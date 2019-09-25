Wednesday, September 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. PM Modi will take care of terrorism problem in Valley: Trump on Kashmir issue

News Videos

PM Modi will take care of terrorism problem in Valley: Trump on Kashmir issue

India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 25, 2019 9:27 IST ]
Pakistan, a day before, had admitted that the Pakistani army and intelligence agency ISI had trained al-Qaida and other terrorist groups.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoSalman Khan shines at Bigg Boss 13 launch, watch Next Video  