Updated on: December 23, 2023 15:17 IST

Israel- Hamas War: Ivanka Trump and her husband visit Israel, meet victims' friends

Former US President Donald Trump and her husband Jared Kushner recently visited Kibbutz Kfar Aza in Israel. During their visit, Trump and Kushner met residents and friends of victims with Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana.