Updated on: November 04, 2021 12:18 IST

PM Modi reaches J&K's Rajouri, to celebrate Diwali with Army jawans

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached the Nowshera sector in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Thursday (November 4) to celebrate Diwali with Army jawans. Modi left for Jammu and Kashmir at 7:30 am from Delhi. There were minimal security arrangements and no traffic restrictions in place on the route, as per reports.