Updated on: February 21, 2023 12:44 IST

Nuh:Controversy in Hindu-Muslim community.. Haryana scared of bullets, sticks and stones, Police kept sleeping

Nuh: Controversy in the Hindu-Muslim community.. Haryana scared of bullets, sticks and stones.. Police kept sleeping. Clash between two groups in Haryana's Nuh, bars and rods. Also, there are reports of gunfire in the neighbourhood, which is why Kheda Khalilpur has a significant police presence.