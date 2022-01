Published on: January 10, 2022 19:01 IST

Muqabla | Imran Masood blow the chances of Congress in Saharanpur, joins Samajwadi Party

In yet another big set back to the Congress in UP Elections one of the big shots in Saharanpur Imran Masood joined Samajwadi Party today. Watch Muqabla to know how Imran Masood blows the chances of Congress in Saharanpur by joining Samajwadi Party.