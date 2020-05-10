COVID-19: Centre released 36 lakh PPE kits to states so far, says Harsh Vardhan
COVID-19: 'Prepared for worst situation', says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
15,25,631 tested for COVID-19 till now: Harsh Vardhan
Recommended Video
COVID-19: Centre released 36 lakh PPE kits to states so far, says Harsh Vardhan
COVID-19: 'Prepared for worst situation', says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
15,25,631 tested for COVID-19 till now: Harsh Vardhan
We have to learn to live with COVID-19: Satyendar Jain
Top News
Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons for diabetic patients
Coronavirus worldwide cases near 4.2 million; death toll at 283,850
Day after being discharged, Mulayam Singh Yadav readmitted to hospital
Pune: 125 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,857; death toll 156
Chinese mainland reports 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
Tripura: 16 new COVID-19 cases reported, state tally at 152
Latest News
Zanjeer completes 47 years: Amitabh Bachchan celebrates by sharing poster of the action drama
T-Series office in Mumbai sealed due to coronavirus contamination
Want to see Indian fast bowling unit having a live interaction on social media: Virat Kohli
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren provides rickshaw to rag picker
Food safety officer, 3 employees of Municipal Corporation found COVID-19 positive in Indore
PM Modi to interact with CMs tomorrow with focus on lockdown and economy
IRCTC to begin passenger train bookings for first time since lockdown
Why COVID-19 case rising so sharply in Ahmedabad and Mumbai?
Swami Ramdev LIVE: Yoga lessons for diabetic patients
Day after being discharged, Mulayam Singh Yadav readmitted to hospital
Pune: 125 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 2,857; death toll 156
Tripura: 16 new COVID-19 cases reported, state tally at 152
Nashik's COVID-19 cases reach 671; death toll so far 28
SER reduces speed of trains amid movement of migrants along tracks
Automobile showrooms, retailers can reopen in Tamil Nadu: Govt
E-commerce orders gradually scaling back to pre-lockdown level: Industry executives
Dishwashers, refrigerators, trimmers, big screen TVs becoming preferred appliances
UP offers easy loans, transparent rules to MSMEs; aims at 90 lakh new jobs in existing units
25% of Indian startups in serious trouble if COVID-19 persists for long: Expert
Mother's Day 2020 wishes Highlights: Amitabh, Sara to Shilpa, here's how celebs wished their moms
T-Series office in Mumbai sealed due to coronavirus contamination
Mother's Day 2020: Sara Ali Khan-Amrita to Kareena Kapoor-Taimur, Bollywood duos you just can't miss
Kangana Ranaut shares unseen photo with her mom, pens beautiful poem on Mother’s Day
Mother's Day 2020: Sidharth Shukla enjoys coffee with mom, Shehnaaz Gill shares adorable selfie
Want to see Indian fast bowling unit having a live interaction on social media: Virat Kohli
Kiren Rijiju assures phased resumption of training post COVID-19 forced lockdown
Should stick to bowling googlies: KL Rahul hilariously trolls Yuzvendra Chahal's TikTok videos
It is got to be AB de Villiers: KL Rahul picks his all-time favourite batsman
Jasprit Bumrah is the toughest bowler to keep to, says KL Rahul
How to disable Personal Meeting IDs in Zoom on Android, iOS and PC
Google 3D Animals, Objects: How to make a video of tiger, dog, skeleton and more
Want to buy liquor in Delhi? Here's how you can apply for an e-token online
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max going on sale in India on May 12: Price, specifications and more
YouTube, YouTube Music app for Android, iOS updated with new features: All you need to know
Kajol, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone and others share fondest memories on Mother's Day (See Pics)
On Mother's Day 2020, photos that prove Kareena Kapoor, Taimur Ali Khan are the coolest mom-kid duo
Mother's Day: Sara Ali Khan's gorgeous photos as mirror-image of mother Amrita Singh are unmissable
Ramayan's Ram aka Arun Govil worked with Sridevi, Rakhi and other top actresses in Bollywood films
Rishi Kapoor's daughter Riddhima reaches Mumbai after travelling via road from New Delhi
Chinese mainland reports 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases
Germany coronavirus infection rate rises as lockdown eases
Vice President Pence self-isolating after exposure to aide with coronavirus
Coronavirus worldwide cases near 4.2 million; death toll at 283,850
US virus patients and businesses sue China over coronavirus pandemic
Horoscope Today May 10, 2020: Taurus, Aries, Leo, Virgo know your astrology prediction for the day
Mother’s Day 2020: Date, History and Significance of the special day
Happy Mother's Day 2020: Wishes, greetings, quotes, Facebook, WhatsApp status, messages, photos
Mother's Day 2020: Surprise your mom with tasty chocolate pancakes in bed on Sunday morning
Mother's Day 2020: Amazing DIY gift ideas to make your mother feel special amid lockdown