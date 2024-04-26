Upset over no ticket to Muslims in Maharashtra, Congress' Naseem Khan pulls out of star campaigner list | READ

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sonia Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Expressing discontent over the Maha Vikas Aghadi not fielding any Muslim candidate for the ongoing Lok Sabha Elections in Maharashtra, state Congress working president Naseem Khan on Friday (April 26) told party president Mallikarjun Kharge that he was pulling out of campaigning and also resigning from the campaign committee. In a letter to Kharge, Khan said that he will not campaign for the party candidates for the remaining phases of the Lok Sabha elections.

What did Naseem Khan say?

Khan, the former state minister said the MVA, comprising NCP-SP, Congress and Shiv Sena UBT, has not nominated a single Muslim candidate in Maharashtra, which has 48 Lok Sabha seats, the second highest after Uttar Pradesh (80).

“Many Muslim organisations, leaders and also party workers from all over Maharashtra were expecting the Congress to nominate at least one candidate from the minority community, but unfortunately this has not happened,” he stated.

Now, they are asking "Congress ko Muslim vote chahiye, candidate kyun nahi (why Congress wants Muslim votes, but does not want to field any Muslim candidate)?" he asked.

Noting that he has no answers to the Muslims in Maharashtra who are raising the issue, Khan said that he would not take part in the campaign.

"I have no answers to Muslims and their organisations in Maharashtra raising such issues (not fielding candidate from the community). Therefore, I have decided not to campaign for the party during the Lok Sabha elections 2024," he said.

Khan said he is also resigning from the Maharashtra Congress Campaign Committee.

The Congress is contesting 17 out the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra in alliance with the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar). They are constituents of the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

Congress deviated from its ideology: Naseem Khan

Khan alleged that it seems that Congress has deviated from its long held ideology of inclusivity.

The former cabinet minister said he was inundated with calls from organisations representing minorities and party workers from these social groups, asking why the Congress has ignored them while allotting tickets for elections in Maharashtra.

"I am unable to face questions of why injustice has been done (to minority groups). The party has deviated from its inclusive ideology and giving representation to all communities," said a miffed Khan.

The Maharashtra Congress working president was in race for a ticket from Mumbai North Central, but the party chose city unit president Varsha Gaikwad for the constituency.

Khan had lost the 2019 assembly elections from Chandivali in Mumbai by 409 votes.

(With PTI inputs)

