Updated on: December 30, 2021 10:40 IST

Kalicharan Maharaj arrested in Khajuraho, to be brought to Raipur

Religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj was arrested from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho in the wee hours of Thursday. A police case was filed against Kalicharan Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Jitendra Awhad, for using an expletive against Mahatma Gandhi. According to the details, Kalicharan will now be brought to Raipur.