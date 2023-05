Updated on: May 03, 2023 23:12 IST

Kailashanand Giri Exclusive: Can India Become a Hindu Nation? Know from Kailashanand Giri

Swami Kailashanand on Sanatan Dharma: This time Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Kailashanand Giri has appeared in India TV's special show 'Sawal To Banta Hai'. Know what Swami Kailashanand Giri said about Sanatan Dharma?