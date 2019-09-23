Monday, September 23, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Jaish-e-Mohammad is planning to carry out an Uri like terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir

News Videos

Jaish-e-Mohammad is planning to carry out an Uri like terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir

India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 23, 2019 19:58 IST ]
Jaish-e-Mohammad is planning to carry out an Uri-like attack in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists Abu Jundal, Shura and Maulvi have been given the responsibility.
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoDopahar 10 | September 23, 2019 Next VideoKurukshetra | PM Modi, Donald Trump set new course on terrorism, border security  