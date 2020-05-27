Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Jabalpur farmers to use sound of tin cases, tractors to keep locusts at bay

News Videos

Jabalpur farmers to use sound of tin cases, tractors to keep locusts at bay

Swarms of desert locusts have reached around the border of Jabalpur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Next Video

Latest Videos

Aaj Ki Baat

Aap Ki Adalat

Cricket Ki Baat

Oh My God

Kurukshetra

Entertainment

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

X