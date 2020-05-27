Wednesday, May 27, 2020
     
Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria will operationalise No 18 Squadron 'Flying Bullets' of the Indian Air Force at the Sulur airbase on May 27.

