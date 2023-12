Updated on: December 18, 2023 12:51 IST

“Nothing better than the flying branch…” Graduating IAF officers react as training culminates

To mark the successful culmination of training for 213 Flight Cadets of the flying and ground duty branches of the Indian Air Force (IAF), a Combined Graduation Parade (CGP) was held at the Air Force Academy (AFA), Dundigal, on December 17.