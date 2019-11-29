Friday, November 29, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Herd of elephants blocks highway in Odisha

News Videos

Herd of elephants blocks highway in Odisha

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: November 29, 2019 7:36 IST ]

Watch how a herd of elephants blocks highway for hours in Mayurbhanj of Odisha.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoMajor fire engulfs building in Nainital, no casualty reported