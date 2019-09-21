Saturday, September 21, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. ED attaches chimpanzees, marmosets under money laundering probe in West Bengal

News Videos

ED attaches chimpanzees, marmosets under money laundering probe in West Bengal

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: September 21, 2019 20:24 IST ]

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached three chimpanzees and four marmosets as part of a money laundering probe against a wildlife smuggler of West Bengal.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
chandrayaan-2

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoHaryana & Maharashtra Assembly elections to be held on 21st October, counting on 24th October Next VideoPreparing backups for Rishabh Pant across formats: MSK Prasad  