  5. Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal continues her hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal continues her hunger strike at Jantar Mantar

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 03, 2019 23:41 IST ]

Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Swati Maliwal: I am being told by Delhi police that I can no longer sit in Jantar Mantar, they are shifting me to Raj Ghat, and I am continuing my indefinite strike

