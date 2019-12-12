Thursday, December 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. Delhi: A family in Majnu Ka Tila Refugee Camp name their baby girl 'Nagrikta'

News Videos

Delhi: A family in Majnu Ka Tila Refugee Camp name their baby girl 'Nagrikta'

India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 12, 2019 19:14 IST ]
Delhi: A family in Majnu Ka Tila Refugee Camp name their baby girl 'Nagrikta'. Watch IndiaTV reporter Pawan Nara's exclusive report
Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoTV stars support Tennis Priemere League Next VideoLooking for TV news and gossips? Watch Miss Mohini  