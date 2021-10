Updated on: October 22, 2021 17:00 IST

CLICK MANIA: Who will win Rs 10,00,000 prize? Result on October 30

India TV Click Mania photography contest is in its final stage. The winner of the unique contest with a prize money of Rs 10,00,000 will be announced on October 30. The jury that will pick the winners of Click Mania contest includes eminent photographers - Akash Das, Praveen Jain and Soumitra Dasgupta.