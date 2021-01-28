Thursday, January 28, 2021
     
Bhubaneswar's oldest police station turns into 'public friendly park'

Chandaka Police Station, the oldest police station in Odisha's capital Bhubaneswar, has grabbed the attention of people with uniqueness by creating "Public-Friendly-Park" inside the premises.
