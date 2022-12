Updated on: December 24, 2022 19:22 IST

Bharat Jodo Yatra In Delhi: Kamal Haasan Joins Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan joined Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Delhi from Haryana on Saturday morning. Apart from Haasan, family members of freedom fighters and top Congress leaders are expected to join Gandhi in the Delhi leg of his Bharat Jodo Yatra.