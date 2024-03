Updated on: March 05, 2024 17:11 IST

Madhya Pradesh: Congress' Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Sarangpur

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed his ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ from the Sarangpur area of Madhya Pradesh’s on March 5. The Yatra entered the state on March 2 and will continue the journey in the state till March 6.