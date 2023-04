Updated on: April 20, 2023 19:15 IST

All the accused acquitted in the Naroda Gam riot case, due to lack of evidence, the special court gave its verdict

All the accused have been acquitted in the 2002 Naroda Gam riot case... In this case all the accused including former minister Maya Kodnani, Babu Bajrangi have been acquitted... The special court in Ahmedabad acquitted all the accused due to lack of evidence Has decided to do.