Wednesday, December 04, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Video
  4. News Video
  5. 6 ITBP jawans killed after colleague opens fire in Chhattisgarh

News Videos

6 ITBP jawans killed after colleague opens fire in Chhattisgarh

Reported by : India TV News Desk [ Updated: December 04, 2019 13:01 IST ]

Six personnel of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) were killed, while two others were injured after their colleague, a soldier allegedly opened fire at them. in Chhattisgarh. According to the police, the soldier who opened fire shot himself.

Aaj Ki Baat
Aap Ki Adalat
Cricket Ki Baat
Oh My God
Kurukshetra
Entertainment
Bigg boss 13

Recommended Video

Top News

Latest News

  Previous VideoAhmedabad: Man killed in a hit by Congress MLA Shailesh Parmar's car