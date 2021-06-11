How COVID is becoming dangerous for cancer patients? Know remedies from Swami Ramdev
To get rid of throat cancer, do these yoga asanas and pranayama
Here's why COVID is becoming dangerous for cancer patients
Recommended Video
How COVID is becoming dangerous for cancer patients? Know remedies from Swami Ramdev
To get rid of throat cancer, do these yoga asanas and pranayama
Here's why COVID is becoming dangerous for cancer patients
After recovering from covid, do these pranayamas daily to strengthen the lungs
Top News
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi
Ghar-wapsi for Mukul Roy? BJP leader to meet Mamata Banerjee today
Supreme Court stays AIIMS INI CET Exams for one month
Sachin Pilot rubbishes talks of joining BJP, to meet Congress high command today
India logs less than 1 lakh Covid cases for 4th day, over 3,400 fatalities; 1.34 lakh discharged
Rain lashes Mumbai for third straight day, waterlogging at several areas
Latest News
Opinion | Organ donation laws are outdated, they need to be changed
Covid India LIVE Updates: Does black fungus spread through onions? Know the truth
England vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2: ENG vs NZ Live Updates from Edgbaston
Dilip Kumar Health Update: Veteran actor discharged from hospital today, confirms doctor
Congress infighting in Rajasthan continues, Sachin Pilot May Reach Delhi Amid Dissatisfaction Buzz
Ramiz Raja gives his verdict on Virat Kohli-Babar Azam comparison
Complaint filed against Bhojpuri singer Khesari Lal Yadav for producing vulgar songs
Top 9 News: Yogi Adityanath To Meet PM Modi Today
How COVID is becoming dangerous for cancer patients? Know remedies from Swami Ramdev
Militants open fire at security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian
ED likely to name Mehul Choksi's wife Priti Choksi in supplementary chargesheet
Chhattisgarh: Four women workers killed, 11 injured as pickup vehicle rams into tree
Uttarakhand disaster was caused by massive rock and ice avalanche: Study
Landslide blocks Jammu-Srinagar highway
US Senate confirms first Muslim-American as federal judge
PM Modi to virtually address high-level dialogue on desertification, drought at UN on June 14
CDC looking into reports of heart inflammation after Pfizer, Moderna vaccine second jab
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar holds meeting with India's envoys to Gulf nations
'Victim of deep state conspiracy': Benjamin Netanyahu accuses opponents of betraying voters
Dilip Kumar Health Update: Veteran actor to be discharged from hospital today, confirms doctor
Complaint filed against Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav for allegedly making obscene content
Sushant Singh Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani files bail plea
Asha Negi on break up with Rithvik Dhanjani: He has moved on, I have moved on
Jason Momoa's Aquaman 2 gets its title, it's called Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom
Fuel price touch new high! Petrol costs Rs 102/ltr in Mumbai, Rs 95.85/ltr in Delhi
Biophore applies to DCGI for emergency-use approval for COVID treatment drug
PayTM Payments Bank FD: Fixed deposit starts at Rs 100, get upto 5.5%
ATM cash withdrawal fee hiked: Banks to charge Rs 21 per transaction beyond free limit
CoWIN not hacked, 15 cr Indians' data safe: Researcher
As 'A' team coach, I made sure every player on tour got a game: Rahul Dravid
Marnus Labuschagne's smashes unbeaten 93 in T20 Blast, sends strong message to IPL franchises
Five takeaways from India's squad announcement for ODI and T20I series against Sri Lanka
WI vs SA | Nkrumah Bonner suffers blow to his head, ruled out of first Test
David Warner, Marcus Stoinis pull out of inaugural edition of The Hundred
Asus TUF, ROG Zephyrus gaming laptop series with Intel chips launched in India
Data on CoWIN safe, says govt amid rumours of hacking
OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus TV U1S launched in India: Price, specifications
PC Build Guide: Create a gaming/streaming PC setup
Solar Eclipse 2021: How to watch live stream, timing and more
Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Vishal Aditya Singh shares cozy photos with Sana Makbul, Nikki Tamboli
Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak raises temperature in THESE latest pics
Kishwer Merchant is enjoying her pregnancy to the fullest and these pics are proof
Ranveer Singh-Katrina Kaif visit Zoya Akhtar’s house amid reports of their collaboration | PICS
Sneak peek into Evelyn Sharma-Tushaan Bhindi's fairytale wedding | PICS
Covid India LIVE Updates: Does black fungus spread through onions? Know the truth
The emotional cost of Covid-19 on infertile couples
Covid India Updates: N95 or cotton mask, which offers maximum protection from coronavirus?
Warmer temperatures not enough to prevent Covid spread: Study
Covid more likely to spread indoors through maskless interaction
Mumbai police joins Family Man 2 meme fest, has wacky answer for 'Chellam sir where to find chillam'
This woman gives birth to 10 babies, breaks Guinness World Record
Netizens begin meme fest as Sonam Kapoor's brother confirms Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif are DATING
#MumbaiRains memes, memories and jokes flood Twitter as monsoon arrives in Mumbai
Amazon Prime Video & Netflix's Twitter banter set social media abuzz over Manoj Bajpayee’s 'Family'
Elegant, graceful and subtle: Decoding Yami Gautam's complete bridal look
Horoscope June 11: Leo's love relationships will strengthen, know about other zodiac signs
Should you oil your belly button? Here're benefits of naval oiling
Everything about Bakuchiol, the latest skincare trend you need to know
Choose the right cooking oil to stay healthy