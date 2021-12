Updated on: December 23, 2021 19:31 IST

Kurukshetra | Who's the mastermind behind Ludhiana court blast?

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Thursday said as the Assembly polls are drawing near, some anti-national forces are trying spread anarchy in the state. Channi said this after a bomb blast in the Ludhiana district courts complex left one person dead and five injured.